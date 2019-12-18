CBRE Brokers Pompano Beach Industrial Lease

Bridge Point Powerline Road, Buildings 2 (back) and 3 (front). Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has arranged the leasing of 51,000-square-feet at Bridge Point Powerline Road, an industrial park in Pompano Beach, Fla. The tenant, Velocity Aerospace Group, will move into Building 2 of the 522,000-square-feet complex in 2020. CBRE facilitated the lease on behalf of the landlord, Bridge Point Powerline LLC.

Located at 1981 N. Powerline Road, in the center of the Pompano Beach industrial submarket, the building is two minutes away from Interstate 95 and Florida’s Turnpike. Additionally, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades are within 15 minutes of driving. Bridge Point Powerline Road features 32-foot clear height, a 3.5-acre frontage parcel and dock high loading.

According to a CBRE report, the Pompano Beach industrial market finished this year’s third quarter with 3.9 percent vacancy rate and overall average asking lease rates of $8.2 per square foot.

CBRE’s Tony Hoover and Larry Dinner represented Bridge Point. Recently, another of the firm’s teams arranged the sale of a Class A warehouse, located just two miles from Bridge Point.