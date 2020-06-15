CBRE Closes 2 Industrial Leases in Los Angeles

California Commerce Centre

CBRE has negotiated two leases totaling 72,537 square feet at California Commerce Centre, a 300,000-square-foot industrial property in San Fernando, Calif. True Star Transit signed a lease for 26,267 square feet and Moviemachines will take up 46,270 square feet in the building.

Senior Vice Presidents David Harding, Matt Dierckman and Greg Geraci, along with First Vice President Billy Walk assisted the owner, Accord Interests, and tenant Moviemachines. Executive Vice President Bennett Robinson arranged the lease for True Star Transit.

Located on 19 acres at 13571 Vaughn St., the single-story warehouse was developed in 1957 and remodeled in 2007. The facility has 26-foot ceiling clear heights, 30 dock-high doors and a 10 percent office build-out, according to Yardi Matrix data. The tenant roster also includes HD Supply, New Haven and BrightView. Situated 22 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the property is within 2 miles of interstates 5 and 210.

In February, Dierckman represented 24/7 Events Inc. in signing a 50,930-square-foot full-building lease in Valencia, California. His colleague, Craig Peters, assisted the landlord, a private investor.