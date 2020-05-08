CBRE Closes Sale of San Diego Office Asset

6405 Mira Mesa Blvd. Image courtesy of CBRE

BPS Bioscience has spent $8.6 million for a 37,991-square-foot office building in San Diego. The seller—Ledcor Group—has owned the property since 2007, Yardi Matrix data shows.

Senior Vice President Matt Pourcho, Executive Vice President Anthony DeLorenzo, together with Directors Doug Mack and Bryan Johnson from CBRE represented the seller. The transaction comes at the heels of the $5.1 million sale of Richley Medical Plaza, a 25,600-square-foot medical office building in San Diego.

Located at 6405 Mira Mesa Blvd. within walking of MTS Transit bus stops, the asset is less than 2 miles from Interstate 805 and roughly 16 miles north of downtown San Diego. The two-story building was completed in 1991 on a 2-acre site and includes 152 parking spots. BPS Bioscience will occupy most of the space and will lease back a portion of the property to the seller.

