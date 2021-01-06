CBRE Closes South Carolina MOB Sale

Doctors Center of Spartanburg. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE U.S. Healthcare and Life Sciences has brokered the sale of Doctors Center of Spartanburg, a 65,143-square-foot medical office building in Spartanburg, S.C. Lee Asher, Chris Bodnar, Jordan Selbiger, Ryan Lindsley, Sabrina Solomiany and Zack Holderman, working together with Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith and Charles Gouch, represented seller Easlan Capital, according to CommercialEdge.

Located on 2.4 acres at 391 Serpentine Drive in an Opportunity Zone, the property is adjacent to Spartanburg Medical Center, a 540-bed acute-care facility within Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. The five-story building opened in 1988. The facility was 80 percent leased at the time of sale, according to CBRE. The property’s three tenants are Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Urology Center of Spartanburg and Surgical Care Affiliates.

The facility is less than 2 miles north of central Spartanburg, just west of U.S. Route 176. There are various dining and shopping options nearby, including Pinewood Shopping Center and Garner Square.

In November, the same CBRE brokers were involved with the $16.6 million disposition of a 91,767-square-foot medical office building near Minneapolis. The property was approximately 70 percent occupied at the time of sale.

