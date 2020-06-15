CBRE Facilitates St. Louis MOB Sale

Walker Medical Building

CBRE Capital Markets | Healthcare and Life Sciences has brokered the sale of Walker Medical Building, a 129,590-square-foot property in St. Louis. Lee Asher, Chris Bodnar, Ryan Lindsley, Jordan Selbiger and Sabrina Solomiany, together with TJ Redmond, represented the seller in the deal. According to Yardi Matrix data, AMSI Properties had owned the Class B asset since 2002.

Situated on 8 acres at 12855 N. Outer 40 Road in the West County submarket, the three-story building came online in 1983. The medical office asset features a surgery center with two operating rooms and a cancer center with MRI, CT and a linear accelerator. According to CBRE, the property was 82 percent leased at the time of sale, having Mercy Health, DaVita and Urology of St. Louis on the tenant roster.

Walker Medical Building is some 16 miles west of downtown St. Louis, just north of Interstate 64. Four major medical institutions—Mercy Hospital St. Louis, BJC Healthcare’s Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Luke’s Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Specialty Care Center—are within a 3 mile-radius of the property.

