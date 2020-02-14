CBRE Global Investors Acquires Inland Empire Warehouse

Gateway South Building 5. Image courtesy of CBRE Global Investors

CBRE Global Investors has acquired Gateway South Building 5, a 143,327-square-foot industrial property in San Bernadino, Calif. Hillwood sold the asset, according to public records, with CBRE representing the seller. The building is 100 percent leased and serves as a last-mile facility for FedEx.

The recently completed property is located at 945 S. Sunnyside Ave. on roughly 7 acres. The structure includes 8,000 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear heights, 13 dock doors and seven grade-level doors.

The facility is within 2 miles of San Bernadino International Airport and Interstate 10, which provides access to Interstate 215. The immediate vicinity is home to companies such as Kohl’s, Pepsico, Amazon and Legacy Auto Sales.

According to Gardner Ellner, Senior Director of Commercial Acquisitions for CBRE Global Investors, industrial demand in the Inland Empire is anticipated to remain robust and well-positioned properties such as Gateway South Building 5 will continue to be coveted as consumers expect shorter delivery times. The CBRE team that brokered the deal included Vice Chairmen Darla Longo and Barbara Perrier as well as Senior Vice President Rebecca Perlmutter and Executive Vice President Brett Hartzell.