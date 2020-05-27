CBRE Global Investors Acquires Union Station Business Center Near Atlanta

By Robert Demeter

Union Station Business Center

Atlanta–A fund advised by CBRE Global Investors has acquired Union Station Business Center, a newly constructed, 987,840-square-foot state-of-the-art distribution and warehouse industrial building in Union City, Ga.

The property is 100 percent triple net leased to a leading logistics provider and will serve as the primary Southeast distribution hub and kitting operation for a prominent coffee and coffeemaker company.

Located at 6000 Shannon Way in Union City, the property is strategically positioned in close proximity to key transportation arteries, intermodal terminals, the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and the coffee company’s manufacturing center. The property, which has a flexible design that could be easily multi-tenanted, includes features such as: cross-docking configuration, 185-foot truck courts with 60-foot concrete aprons, ESFR sprinklers, 52-foot by 56-foot-deep column spacing with 60-foot staging, a 36-foot clear height demanded by “e-tailers,” 255 trailer parking spaces, 223 car parking spaces, 182 dock doors, 7-inch thick concrete slab, and T-5 fluorescent lighting with motion sensors.

“Atlanta is a target market for industrial for our program,” said Kim Hourihan, portfolio manager with CBRE Global Investors, in a prepared statement. “It is the nation’s third largest industrial market and is the financial, business service, transportation, and distribution center of the Southeast. The Atlanta MSA has seen strong growth recently with net absorption that has caused the industrial vacancy rate to drop below pre-recession levels.”

CBRE Global Investors is a global real estate investment management firm with $89 billion in assets under management as of December 31 2015. The firm sponsors investment programs across the risk/return spectrum for investors worldwide, and is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group Inc.

Photo courtesy of CBRE.