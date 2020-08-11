CBRE Global Investors Expands European Industrial Portfolio

Image via Pixabay

After purchasing the first two properties of a Polish industrial park, CBRE Global Investors has added the third to its portfolio. CBRE Global Investors purchased Building C of 7R Park Beskid I in the Bielsko-Biała region of Poland for an undisclosed price from 7R.S.A. CBRE Global Investors was advised by Linklaters, Arcadis, Riskonet and Crido in the transaction.

The recently developed Building C offers 15,000 square meters (161,500 square feet) of Grade A logistics space. The property is currently leased to three national tenants—a sports equipment supplier, a dental and prosthetics supplier and a logistics operator. The industrial park has direct access to the national motorway No. 1 and is also located in the Silesia submarket near the border between the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Grzegorz Ryszka, CBRE Global Investors’ head of transactions for Central and Eastern Europe, said in prepared remarks that the demand for warehouses and logistics should continue to rise in the future due to the local market’s combination of entrepreneurs and innovation. In addition, the ability to close this transaction during the COVID-19 pandemic also shows that CBRE Global Investors’ interest in the industrial sector continues to be strong.

Industrial Appeal

Building C is also the third completed property of the industrial park that’s being developed by 7R.S.A. The developer planned a total of four buildings totaling 58,600 square meters (630,700 square feet) and is still working on delivering the fourth and final structure, Building D, that will encompass 13,500 square meters (145,300 square feet). The other two completed industrial properties in the park, Buildings A and B, total 30,000 square meters (323,000 square feet) and were also acquired by CBRE Global Investors last year.

Earlier in the year, CBRE Global Investors has also been acquiring industrial properties in various countries throughout Europe. The firm purchased a warehouse distribution center in Denmark’s Copenhagen Airport in April, shortly after acquiring more than 1.3 million square feet of logistics space in northern Italy.