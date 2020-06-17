CBRE Hotels Taps New SVP

Cara Leonard, CBRE Hotels

After recently hiring Mark Witcher as senior vice president for the firm’s retail investment group, CBRE has appointed Cara Leonard as a senior vice president for CBRE Hotels, based out of the firm’s Beverly Hills, Calif., office. Her responsibility will be to focus on debt and structured finance in the hotel sector across the U.S. Leonard will coordinate with existing CBRE Hotels and Debt & Structured Finance team members in arranging financing for large institutional and middle market hotels and resorts. She will report directly to CBRE Hotels Global Head Kevin Mallory and CBRE Capital Markets Executive Managing Director Jeff Majewski.

Leonard brings 20 years of industry experience to her new role, with a background in hotel finance across all asset classes and markets. She has played an integral role in capital markets transactions totaling more than $4 billion, including preferred and common equity, as well as senior and subordinate debt.

“With Cara joining us on the West Coast, CBRE Hotels now covers hotel debt and finance needs for our clients, coast to coast, and across all segments, with four seasoned professionals and their support staff,” Mallory said in a prepared statement.

Prior to joining CBRE, Leonard served as senior managing director for Savills Studley’s investment banking platform. There, she led the U.S.-based capital markets advisory platform for the Global Hotel Group. Before that, she was head of Lending & Structured Finance at Lowe Enterprises Investors, where she served as a fiduciary for the firm’s structured investment clients.

