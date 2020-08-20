CBRE Names Managing Director of Florida Operations

Marc Scaffe. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has appointed Marc Scaffe as managing director of property management for all Florida markets. He previously oversaw the firm’s management portfolio in the northern part of the state. In his new role, Scaffe will be responsible for managing more than 34 million square feet of assets.

Scaffe has more than 30 years of diverse experience in corporate real estate and has developed and managed some 20 million square feet through his career. Prior to joining CBRE, Scaffe held positions with several national and regional firms, including The Rouse Co., Lincoln Property Co. and The Hogan Group. He also served as vice president of commercial lending with BankAtlantic. The newly appointed managing director holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hillsborough College.

In July, Southwest Value Partners selected CBRE to handle property management at a 17-acre mixed-use development in Nashville, Tenn. The project includes a 20-story office tower leased by Amazon, scheduled for completion in 2021.