CBRE Names New Chicago Senior Vice President

Gary Nussbaum, Senior Vice President, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has appointed Gary Nussbaum as senior vice president on its Chicago capital markets team. In his new role, he will work alongside Executive Vice President Blake Johnson to handle large office transactions in the region.

Nussbaum has more than 30 years of investment sales experience and has completed more than 30 million square feet of transactions, with a combined value of more than $3.3 billion. In September 2019, as Transwestern managing director, he represented the seller of a 141,186-square-foot office building in Deerfield, Ill. Before Transwestern, he served as associate director for Cushman & Wakefield. He also briefly acted as managing director at Eastdil Secured. His previous clients include Bentall Kennedy, Duke Realty, Mitsui Fudosan and KBS Realty Advisors, among others.

The newly appointed senior vice president has a B.A. from The University of California, Santa Barbara and an MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management. Nussbaum is a licensed Illinois real estate managing broker.