CBRE Names New Senior VP in South Florida

Madelayne Garcia, Senior Vice President, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has appointed Madelayne Garcia as senior vice president of advisory and transaction services, focusing on office landlord representation across the South Florida region.

Garcia has more than 25 years of experience in office leasing, investment and property management and has successfully leased roughly 2.5 million square feet. The veteran broker joins CBRE from Stiles Realty, where she served as senior vice president. Before joining Stiles in 2001, she acted as director of leasing for The Hogan Group, during which time she represented Royal Palm at SouthPointe, a joint venture between The Hogan Group and Credit Suisse First Boston.

Garcia has received several awards throughout her career, including the Florida Real Estate Journal’s Top Woman in Commercial Real Estate Award and the Daily Business Review’s “Top Dealmaker of the Year – Leasing”.

The new appointment follows the expansion of CBRE’s Florida property management division last month, with Marc Scaffe tapped to serve as managing director of operations for all markets in the state.