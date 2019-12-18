CBRE Names San Diego VP

Chris Williams, First Vice President, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has named Chris Williams as first vice president in San Diego. He brings nearly 13 years of experience to the new role, which will focus on increasing the firm’s presence in San Diego County’s office market.

Previously, Williams worked as an associate vice president with Colliers, where he managed approximately 1 million square feet of office properties and more than 1 million square feet of potential build-to-suit opportunities. He has worked extensively with leasing and in building and land investment sales.

Between 2009 and 2016, he served as president of San Marcos Economic Development Corp., a nonprofit organization focused on boosting the economy of the San Diego suburb. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Williams’ move to CBRE is the latest step in the brokerage firm’s expansion efforts in San Diego. In April, the firm hired a senior vice president to increase the presence of its data centers specialty practice in the metro.