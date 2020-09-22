CBRE Signs 23 KSF Portland Office Lease

Tanner Point

CBRE has arranged a 22,599-square-foot lease at Tanner Point, a 183,052-square-foot office property in Portland, Ore. The firm’s Trevor Kafoury, Kevin Kaufman and Autumn Brice and DLA Piper’s Casey Sobhani negotiated on behalf of the owner, CBRE Global Investors. Colin Russell and Seth Platsman of Macadam Forbes assisted the tenant, Brainium Studios, a mobile game developer.

Located at 1250 NW Ninth Ave. in the Pearl District, the eight-story building delivered in 2018. Last year, the owner executed a $1.3 million capital improvement plan at the LEED Silver-certified property. Amenities include conference rooms, a modern gym, changing rooms and showers and an Italian-style marketplace and dining hall. Tanner Point is 10 miles southwest of Portland International Airport and 2 miles north of the city center. The asset is across the street from a 223-key Residence Inn which changed hands in a deal late last year.

The tenant will relocate from 1022 NW Marshall St., with plans to begin using the new space in spring 2021. The company’s headquarters will occupy an entire floor in the building. This year, two other tenants signed commitments totaling 45,000 square feet at Tanner Point, according to DLA Piper’s Sobhani.