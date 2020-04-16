CBRE Spearheads Raleigh-Area Industrial Sale

3826 Generosity Court. Image via Google Maps

CBRE|Raleigh has closed the disposition of a 9,000-square-foot flex/industrial property in Garner, N.C. Senior Associate Jimmy Poole assisted the seller, Roofers Supply of Greenville. The building traded for $1.2 million in a sale-leaseback, off-market transaction.

According to public records, the buyer was Right Choice Realty of NC. The new owner financed the deal with a $992,000 mortgage provided by Fidelity Bank. The acquisition was part of a 1031 exchange.

Located on a 1-acre parcel at 3826 Generosity Court, the single-story facility was completed in 2009. The seller occupies the building on a 12-year triple-net lease. The property is close to Interstate 40 and some 6 miles southeast of downtown Raleigh. Other facilities in the industrial corridor include an Amazon distribution center and a Pepsi Bottling Ventures plant.

