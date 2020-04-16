CBRE Spearheads Raleigh-Area Industrial Sale

Senior Associate Jimmy Poole negotiated on behalf of the seller in the 1031 exchange transaction.
3826 Generosity Court. Image via Google Maps

CBRE|Raleigh has closed the disposition of a 9,000-square-foot flex/industrial property in Garner, N.C. Senior Associate Jimmy Poole assisted the seller, Roofers Supply of Greenville. The building traded for $1.2 million in a sale-leaseback, off-market transaction.

According to public records, the buyer was Right Choice Realty of NC. The new owner financed the deal with a $992,000 mortgage provided by Fidelity Bank. The acquisition was part of a 1031 exchange. 

Located on a 1-acre parcel at 3826 Generosity Court, the single-story facility was completed in 2009. The seller occupies the building on a 12-year triple-net lease. The property is close to Interstate 40 and some 6 miles southeast of downtown Raleigh. Other facilities in the industrial corridor include an Amazon distribution center and a Pepsi Bottling Ventures plant.

Earlier this month, CBRE|Raleigh brokered the $5.7 million sale of a 14,915-square-foot medical office building in Durham, N.C. The company represented Urban Investment Research Corp. in the deal.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.

Regions