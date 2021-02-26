CBRE Taps New Managing Director in Indianapolis

David Funke

Indianapolis—CBRE Group has announced that David Funke has been named managing director of its Indianapolis operations. In his new role, Funke will have oversight of CBRE’s full spectrum of service offerings—including advisory and transactions, capital markets and enterprise facilities management—and will lead the delivery of these services to clients throughout the Indianapolis area.

Funke was previously a first vice president in CBRE’s Indianapolis office, focusing on investment sales. He has more than 25 years of industry experience and returned to CBRE in 2015, after serving as the principal of a privately held advisory services firm. Funke has also worked for CBRE in Denver, as well as for Trammell Crow Co. earlier in his career.

“David has a well-rounded background that will elevate our entire Indianapolis office,” said John Latessa Jr., executive managing director of CBRE’s Midwest Division. “His deep involvement with the local commercial real estate and business communities put him in a prime position to drive exceptional outcomes for our clients and our employees.”

Funke is a past president of BOMA’s Indianapolis chapter and the Indiana Commercial Board of Realtors, and previously served on the board of directors of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. He received a BBA in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University.

Image courtesy of CBRE Group