CBRE to Manage 17-Acre Nashville Campus

Nashville Yards. Image courtesy of CBRE

Real estate investment firm Southwest Value Partners has selected CBRE to handle property management at Nashville Yards, a 17-acre mixed-use campus in Nashville, Tenn. The development will include a 20-story, 566,000-square-foot Class A office tower occupied by Amazon, which is scheduled for completion in 2021.

The Nashville Yards development is designed to have more than 3.5 million square feet of office space, approximately 1,000 multifamily units and 400,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space. Gresham, Smith and Partners is the main architect of the project, while Clark Construction and BELL & Associates Construction are acting as general contractors. CBRE’s Associate Director David Cheek is coordinating the management efforts.

Located at the western edge of downtown Nashville, the campus stretches from Broadway to Church Street and will also feature a 591-room Grand Hyatt hotel and a concert venue in addition to the office space and various retail and dining options. Amazon’s future operations center is located at 1001 Church St. The e-commerce giant leased roughly 500,000 square feet of the tower in July of last year, according to a report by Bisnow.