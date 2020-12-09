CBRE, Trammell Crow Make Top Leadership Changes

(Left to right) Matt Khourie, Mike Lafitte, Adam Weers. Image courtesy of CBRE

CBRE has announced leadership changes for both its real estate investment business and its development subsidiary, Trammell Crow Co. Mike Lafitte, Matt Khourie and Adam Weers will assume new C-suite roles starting next year.

Mike Lafitte, current CEO of real estate investments at CBRE, will also assume the position of CEO at Trammell Crow Co. Lafitte joined CBRE in 2006, same year the company acquiring Trammell Crow Co. Since then, he has served in several leadership roles, including Global Chief Executive Officer of CBRE’s advisory services business.

Matt Khourie, current Trammell Crow Co. CEO, will transition to a newly created position, CIO of real estate investment, and will report directly to Lafitte, with both assuming the new roles starting Jan. 1, 2021. Additionally, Khourie will become CIO of Trammell Crow Co. on Apr. 1, 2021, after the current CIO, Craig Cheney, is set to retire.

Adam Weers will become COO of Trammell Crow Co. on Apr. 1, 2021, when current COO Mike Duffy is set to step down. Weers has been a principal within the company’s Washington, D.C., office for nine years. In the new position, he will administer the subsidiary’s investment approval and executive committee processes, as well as oversee several other departments. Weers will report to Lafitte.

This year, Trammell Crow Co. led once again Commercial Property Executive‘s list of top U.S. development firms. Meanwhile, CBRE topped the publication’s list of most powerful commercial brokerage firms of 2020.