CBRE|Richmond Promotes New Director of Research

Andrew Cook, Regional Director of Research, CBRE|Richmond

Richmond, Va.—CBRE|Richmond recently announced the naming of its first regional director of research. Andrew Cook, who joined the Richmond office in 2013 as research analyst, has been promoted to the newly created position.

Prior to his promotion, Cook was responsible for overseeing the CBRE research platform in the Greater Richmond area. As regional director of research, he will drive research for offices in Richmond, Hampton Roads, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg. Cook will work with team members of respective offices, who will lead the writing of locally put together market reports. He will also cater to clients by helping them directly with their research needs.

“His [Cook’s] background in Economics and Finance in combination with understanding of markets, global perspective, and analysis makes him a huge asset to both us and our clients,” Joe Marchetti, managing director with CBRE|Richmond, said in prepared remarks.

Cook holds a Bachelor’s in business administration from University of Richmond’s Robins School of Economics, which he graduated in 2013. He has also studied in China, at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management.

Image courtesy of CBRE|Richmond