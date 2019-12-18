CBRE’s Brian Fiumara Promoted to Vice Chairman

Brian Fiumara, Vice President, CBRE. Image courtesy of CBRE

After making two top promotions last month, CBRE has selected Brian Fiumara as its newest vice chairman. He will oversee the New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia regions.

Fiumara brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience to his new position. Since joining CBRE in 2012, he has represented institutional and private equity clients in the acquisition and disposition of income-producing properties and development opportunities.

Clients he has worked with include AEW Capital Management, USAA Real Estate Co., Trammell Crow, Exeter Property Group, Prologis, Morgan Stanley and Liberty Property Trust.

His previous position was senior vice president at The Flynn Co., where he worked from 1998 to 2012. Fiumara graduated from Old Dominion University and is part of the 25-member CBRE National Partners. He is also member of NAIOP.