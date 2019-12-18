CBRE’s New UK Debt Platform

Sophie van Oosterom, CEO & CIO, CBRE Global Investors. Image courtesy of CBRE

Days after naming Brian Fiumara as the firm’s new vice chairman, CBRE announced it has acquired London-based real estate debt investment firm Laxfield Capital. CBRE declined to reveal financial terms of the deal.

The firm will operate under the EMEA platform of CBRE Global Investors, the real assets investment management arm of CBRE.

Laxfield Capital manages approximately $1 billion in assets throughout the U.K. The company’s founder, Adam Slater, will continue to chair the debt business of the firm in a consultancy role. Laxfield’s executive team, consisting of Managing Director Emma Huepfl, Head of Investments Alexandra Lanni and Fund Manager for Debt Investments Chris McMain, will stay on in their roles.

CBRE Global Investors’ Marco Rampin, who joined the EMEA platform earlier in the year, will join the team as well, and continue his focus on the Continental European debt business. The EMEA platform—shorthand for Europe, the Middle East and Africa—of CBRE Global Investors currently has $58 billion in assets under management, $40 billion of which is direct private real estate.

In a joint statement, the executive leadership team at Laxfield said it felt like the “right time” to partner with a leading global firm, and the acquisition by CBRE and new alignment with CBRE Global Investors would serve to help accelerate growth and expand its product offerings into continental Europe.

Earlier this year, CBRE Global Investors, on behalf of its clients, purchased a four-star hotel in Madrid, Spain, from Lonta Investments 2016 SL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Signal Real Estates Opportunities Fund LP. The 161-key hotel is located in the Moncloa district of the Spanish capital.