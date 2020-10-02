Ceiling Panels and Hanging Partitions for Cleaner Air

Infusions Resilient Partitions and Health Zone Ceilings. Rendering courtesy of Armstrong

Armstrong World Industries Inc. now offers its line of health-minded ceiling panels and grid systems to all building owners interested in reducing airborne transmission of pathogens. Originally designed for hospitals and healthcare facilities, the products can be deployed in workplace and education settings with the aim of providing cleaner air and protecting people from diseases.

The company’s Health Zone ceiling systems feature BioBlock Plus performance that combats the growth of bacteria, mildew, mold and odor on the ceiling tile surface. The ceilings are safe to use with CDC-recommended disinfections and are recyclable, water repellent and washable. The panels can also be paired with gasketed Clean Room Suspension (grid) systems in buildings where there are concerns about recirculation of contaminated air.

Armstrong has also introduced a new line of translucent, vertical panels called Infusions Resilient Partitions that can create segmented zones within shared spaces. The large-format panels measuring 24 by 96 inches can be hung from ceilings or walls to reconfigure existing layouts with social distancing guidelines in mind. Nonporous and easy to clean, the product is available in a variety of colors and patterns.