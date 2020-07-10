CenterPoint Hires New EVP, CFO

Christopher Papa, EVP & CFO, CenterPoint Properties. Image courtesy of CenterPoint Properties

CenterPoint Properties has appointed Christopher Papa as the company’s new executive vice president & chief financial officer. He will start his new role in mid-August and will be based in the firm’s corporate headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill.

Papa has more than 15 years of experience as a chief financial officer. Before joining CenterPoint, he served as executive vice president & chief financial officer at Liberty Property Trust. His role included providing strategic leadership in finance, capital markets, investor relations, accounting, tax and information technology.

Prior to Liberty Property Trust, Papa worked more than 12 years at Post Properties, also as executive vice president & chief financial officer. Besides being a member of the executive management team, he directly managed a cross-functional team. Papa has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Clemson University. He began his career in public accounting as an auditor at Price Waterhouse.

CenterPoint Properties has also recently landed International Warehouse Services as a tenant at Port Everglades International Logistics Center in Hollywood, Fla. IWS signed a 10-year lease for 145,000 square feet.