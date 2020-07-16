CenterPoint Inks New Lease at Illinois Facility

2400 CenterPoint Way. Image courtesy of CenterPoint Properties

CenterPoint Properties has inked a 90,480-square-foot, build-to-suit lease in Joliet, Ill., with TTX Co. Recently, CenterPoint welcomed Christopher Papa as the company’s new executive vice president & chief financial officer.

The tenant is cooperatively-owned by nine railroads, including all seven of the Class I railroads and the new location will allow the freight car provider to better service the owners. Executive Vice President Dan Leahy of NAI Hiffman represented the company.

Situated at 2400 CenterPoint Way, the asset is located within CenterPoint Intermodal Center—Joliet. The 6,400-acre intermodal inland port and industrial park—the largest of its kind in the country—is adjacent to Interstate 55 and roughly 60 miles from Chicago. The more than 30 tenant-roster includes Home Depot, Samsung, Walmart, Union Pacific and XPO Logistics.

The facility occupies more than seven acres, two of which will be paved as outdoor storage. The building includes nine exterior docks, one drive-in door and a 32-foot clear-height, which will allow the tenant to store material centrally so that it can better serve itself at its field maintenance operation locations and provide the railroads with a well-maintained fleet of railcars.