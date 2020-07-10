CenterPoint Properties Closes Broward County Industrial Lease

3423 McIntosh Road. Image courtesy of CenterPoint Properties

International Warehouse Services has signed a 10-year lease at Port Everglades International Logistics Center in Hollywood, Fla., owned by CenterPoint Properties. The tenant will occupy the 145,000-square-foot, recently completed property in its entirety.

The facility is located at 3423 McIntosh Road, inside a Foreign Trade Zone, less than 1 mile from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Interstate 595, and about 4 miles from Interstate 95. The property has direct access to Port Everglades, a 43-acre intermodal container transfer facility. Additionally, the building includes 32-foot ceilings, two grade-level and 61 dock-high doors. The owner is working on the second phase of the campus, a 151,000-square-foot project expected to come online as early as this quarter.

The new lease agreement comes as CenterPoint Properties is expanding its team, by appointing Christopher Papa as executive vice president & chief financial officer. Papa will be based in the company’s headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill.