Chapman University Holds Grand Opening for New Performing Arts Center

By Alex Girda, Associate Editor

Orange, Calif.—The Marybelle and Sebastian P. Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University was recently unveiled during a grand opening ceremony. KTGY Architecture + Planning handled design duties and acted as the University’s representative during the design review process.

The 88,000-square foot performing arts center offers a seating chamber with 1,044 seats on three levels, a multi-purpose Proscenium-style theater hall, rehearsal space, associated performer and support space and storage, administrative offices, and a multi-level lobby. Development-wise, the building is partially set into the ground, allowing the structure to have lower weight levels and reduced height that has helped with its compliance to local zoning regulations. This design move has also helped with the property’s fit within Orange‘s historic Old Towne District.

KTGY has been working with Chapman University as Design Advisors and Project Representatives since 2001. In the meantime, the architecture firm’s Community Planning and Urban Design Studio has represented the school for more than 35 projects. According to a statement from KTGY, the firm was “involved in coordinating with the University’s president, administration, and board of directors.”