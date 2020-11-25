Charlestowne Hotels to Manage the Abernathy at Clemson

Rendering of The Abernathy at Clemson

Clemson, S.C.—Hospitality management company Charlestowne Hotels has been appointed by Tom Winkropp Realtor/Developer LLC to manage all hotel operations for the Abernathy at Clemson, which is scheduled to open in late April 2017.

The 41-key hotel will include oversized, single-bedroom rooms featuring kitchenettes and living spaces, as well as a board room for meetings and events.

The Abernathy is located in close proximity to Clemson University’s football stadium, The Frank Howards Field, offering easy access to university events, as well as downtown shopping and entertainment. Guest transportation is ensured through easy access to Clemson’s Amtrak station and three nearby airports: Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Charlestowne Hotels will be working with Tom Winkopp Realtor/Developer LLC during the eight-month construction period and will start managing all hotel operations once the property opens doors.

Rendering courtesy of Tom Winkopp Realtor/Developer