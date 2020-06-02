Charlestowne to Manage All of Thrash Group’s Hotels

Origin Red Rocks. Image via Google Street View

The Thrash Group, of Hattiesburg, Miss., has agreed to assign the management of its entire portfolio of hotels to Charlestowne Hotels, of Charleston, S.C. The 10 properties span eight states, mostly in the South. The deal reportedly is the largest in Charlestowne’s 40-year history.

READ ALSO: How and When Will Hotels Recover?

Five of the newly added properties are part of Origin Hotel, an independent brand of lifestyle hotels launched by Thrash in August 2018 with a property in Golden, Colo., near the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Six Thrash Group properties will be added to Charlestowne’s management portfolio immediately: Origin Red Rocks (in Golden, Colo.), Origin Lexington (in Lexington, Ky.), Origin Raleigh (in Raleigh, N.C.), Origin Westminster (in Westminster, Colo.), Origin Austin (in Austin, Texas) and Hotel Morgan (in Morgantown, W.Va.). The second phase will include Doubletree Ft. Smith (in Fort Smith, Ark.), The Admiral Hotel (in Mobile, Ala.) and a property in Tupelo, Miss.

The partnership with The Thrash Group adds more than 1,200 keys to Charlestowne’s portfolio count and expands the company’s national footprint to 50 hotels in more than 20 states. Charlestowne will also help Thrash develop experience-driven independent lifestyle properties in markets such as Morgantown, W.Va., and Tupelo, Miss.

Planning ahead

Thrash will also call on Charlestowne Hotels to oversee the continued development and expansion of the Origin Hotel brand, which is projected to grow up to 10 hotels in the next four years. Charlestowne did not reply to Commercial Property Executive’s request for additional information.

In early May, we reported on the plummeting fortunes of the U.S. hospitality industry and also noted that some sectors, such as limited-service extended-stay properties, are doing somewhat better than the industry average.

Another promising sign is that hotel operators are busy designing new, safer post-pandemic protocols for check-in, guestroom cleaning and sanitation, food service—and even lobby TVs.