Charlotte-Area Shopping Center Changes Hands for $14M

The Villages Shoppes at Sherrills Ford. Image courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield

Koury Corp. has acquired The Villages Shoppes at Sherrills Ford, a Publix-anchored retail center in Sherrills Ford, N.C., from developer Wagner Property Group. Cushman & Wakefield arranged the $13.9 million sale of the newly constructed asset.

The 60,300-square-foot property is located at the intersection of U.S. Road 150 and Slanting Bridge Road, roughly 34 miles north of Charlotte, N.C. Other tenants include Pizza Hut, Coinstar and Hardee’s. According to Charlotte Stories, the shopping center opened its doors in the first half of 2018.

The site is part of Prestige Corporate Development’s 206-acre The Village at Sherrills Ford project along with Lake Norman, currently under construction. The development will include some 6,000 single-family units, retail and medical space.

The brokering team arranging the deal comprised Managing Director Fain Hicks, Senior Director Margaret Jones and Senior Associate Lane Breedlove. Cushman & Wakefield hired Jones to lead the Southeast Retail investment team at the beginning of the year, after spending more than a decade at JLL.