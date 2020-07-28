Choice Hotels Expands Cambria Brand in South Carolina

Cambria Hotel Greenville. Image courtesy of Choice Hotels International Inc.

Choice Hotels International Inc. has expanded its Cambria portfolio in South Carolina with the opening of Cambria Hotel Greenville.

The 126-key property in Greenville joins another four of the brand’s hotels in the Palmetto State. Four Raines LLC broke ground on the 75,000-square-foot development in October 2018. Overcash Demmitt Architects was the project architect, while Frampton Construction served as general contractor.

Located at 135 Carolina Point Parkway, the four-story hotel is within walking distance of a dense retail area which includes The Point Shopping Plaza and The Shops at Greenridge. Guestrooms feature spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, as well as refrigerators, microwaves and ergonomic workstations. Hotel amenities include on-site dining, a seasonal outdoor pool, event space, business center, fitness center and guest laundry facilities.

The property is some 8 miles from downtown Greenville, within walking distance to the headquarters of TD Bank and BMW North American Technology. The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is roughly 9 miles away.

Last month, Choice Hotels opened a third Cambria hotel in Florida. The 125-key property in Madeira Beach joined the Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon.