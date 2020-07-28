Choice Hotels Expands Cambria Brand in South Carolina
- By
- Jul 28, 2020
Choice Hotels International Inc. has expanded its Cambria portfolio in South Carolina with the opening of Cambria Hotel Greenville.
The 126-key property in Greenville joins another four of the brand’s hotels in the Palmetto State. Four Raines LLC broke ground on the 75,000-square-foot development in October 2018. Overcash Demmitt Architects was the project architect, while Frampton Construction served as general contractor.
Located at 135 Carolina Point Parkway, the four-story hotel is within walking distance of a dense retail area which includes The Point Shopping Plaza and The Shops at Greenridge. Guestrooms feature spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, as well as refrigerators, microwaves and ergonomic workstations. Hotel amenities include on-site dining, a seasonal outdoor pool, event space, business center, fitness center and guest laundry facilities.
The property is some 8 miles from downtown Greenville, within walking distance to the headquarters of TD Bank and BMW North American Technology. The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is roughly 9 miles away.
Last month, Choice Hotels opened a third Cambria hotel in Florida. The 125-key property in Madeira Beach joined the Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon.