Choice Hotels Opens Third Cambria Property in Florida

Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina interior. Image courtesy of Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International has opened the Cambria Hotel St. Petersburg – Madeira Beach Marina. The five-story property represents the brand’s third location in Florida, joining the Cambria Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Airport South & Cruise Port and the Cambria Hotel Miami Airport – Blue Lagoon. In December 2019, Choice and Reddy Hotel broke ground on a 106-key hospitality asset in Orlando, Fla. The project is slated for completion by early 2021.

The St. Petersburg property comprises 125 rooms, with modern fixtures and spa-style bathrooms. Common-area amenities include a fitness center, rooftop pool, rooftop bar and onsite dining.

Located at 15015 Madeira Way, in Madeira Beach, Fla., the hotel is just off Gulf Blvd. The asset is within 3 miles of War Veterans Memorial Park and Bay Vines VA Healthcare System. There are several beaches within walking distance, including Archibald Beach Park and Redington Beach.