CIM Group Sells Metro Atlanta Power Center

North Logan Commons. Image courtesy of Transwestern

CIM Group has sold North Logan Commons, a 175,969-square-foot power center in Loganville, Ga. Big V Property Group paid $15.6 million for the retail asset that was 83 percent leased at the time of the sale, according to Transwestern Real Estate Services. The brokerage firm assisted the seller in the disposition.

North Logan Commons occupies 22 acres at 4002 and 4022 Atlanta Highway in Gwinnett County. Completed in 2009, the power center has T.J. Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, OfficeMax and PetSmart as anchor tenants and a 127,743-square-foot Lowe’s shadow anchor. Five Guys, SportClips, Anytime Fitness and Sally Beauty are also on the roster.

The property is roughly a mile from the city center alongside Loganville’s primary Highway 78 retail corridor, near Loganville Town Centre. Downtown Atlanta is some 36 miles west.

Transwestern Vice President Fred Victor arranged the transaction on behalf of CIM Group. Victor was also part of the team which brokered the nearly $20 million sale of two Atlanta retail properties in March.