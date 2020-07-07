CIM Group Tops Out Boston Office

321 Harrison. Image courtesy of CIM Group

CIM Group, in partnership with Nordblom Co., has topped out its Boston office project that will share amenities and a lobby with an adjacent office building.

Located at 321 Harrison Ave., CIM’s eight-story office building is being built on top of an existing three-story parking structure. The 235,000-square-foot Class A office property will offer flexible 30,000-square-foot floorplates, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple outdoor areas, balconies and energy-efficient mechanical systems.

Construction for 321 Harrison began in June 2019 and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2020. Once completed, the tenants of 321 Harrison will be sharing many amenities with CIM’s neighboring office building, 1000 Washington St. The shared amenities include a fitness center, a cafe, bike storage, reception-desk security, an interior living room on the fourth floor, a common deck with meeting space, as well as lounge space and a three-story parking garage.

Both office buildings are located across from the Massachusetts Turnpike and less than a mile away from both the Back Bay South Amtrak stations. The buildings are also located near the MBTA Silver and Red Line, which connect tenants to Boston’s Seaport, Cambridge and Quincy neighborhoods as well as the Boston Logan International Airport.

Boston Portfolio

While the two office buildings will share amenities and a lobby, the tenants of each will have separate entrances into the lobby either on Washington Street or Harrison Ave. Similar to 321 Harrison, CIM’s 1000 Washington building spans 11 stories and offers 242,000 square feet of office space. CIM purchased the adjacent building in September 2017, also in partnership with Nordblom Co., from Rubenstein Partners LP.

Alongside 321 Harrison and 1000 Washington, CIM’s holdings in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood amount to 2.16 acres. The portfolio varies with both office and garage use and includes the 200 Stuart Street Garage, the Motor Mart Garage and the 95 Berkeley Street office. CIM purchased the six-story, 114,000-square-foot office at 95 Berkeley Street in partnership with Center Court Mass in March 2016.