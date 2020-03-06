Cincinnati Office Building Welcomes 2 New Tenants

312 Plum St. Image via Google Street View

Rubenstein Partners and Strategic Capital Partners have signed two new tenants at 312 Plum St., a 231,000-square-foot office building in Cincinnati. The leases total approximately 25,000 square feet.

Halo Communications, a health-care provider has signed a five-year lease for 11,900 square feet, while KnowledgeWorks Foundation, an education nonprofit, has agreed to a 10-year, 12,800 square-foot lease. Both tenants are relocating from 1 W. Fourth St., a mixed-use property in downtown Cincinnati.

Rubenstein and Strategic Capital acquired 312 Plum St. and the adjacent 312 Elm St. in 2015. The partnership implemented a capital improvement plan to renovate the common areas and amenities of both assets.

Located in downtown Cincinnati, the property is at the junction of interstates 75 and 71. The office building is 2 miles from the Union Terminal train station and 10 miles from Cincinnati International Airport.

Nick Greiwe, Travis Likes, Chris Carey, Scott Yards, and Kate Myers of CBRE represented the ownership. Chris Vollmer, Jr., who joined the brokerage in May of last year, assisted Halo Communications. Peter Snow and Rose Ferrugia of Cushman & Wakefield represented KnowledgeWorks.