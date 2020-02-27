Cisco Systems Leases Almost 100,000 Sq. Ft. of Office Space in Maple Lawn

8135 Maple Lawn

Cisco Systems, Inc. is expanding its presence in Howard County. The San Jose-based company recently signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. and Greenebaum Enterprises, Inc. for 97,128 square feet of space in a new office building at 8135 Maple Lawn Boulevard.

Cisco entered Howard County last year, when it purchased Sourcefire Inc. for $2.7 billion. It now plans to move a number of the Columbia-based cyber security firm’s offices to the Maple Lawn building. More than 350 Sourcefire employees will call the new location home. They will relocate in phases, starting in summer 2015, after interior construction is complete.

St. John started work on 8135 Maple Lawn Boulevard last year. It developed the Class “A” office building in partnership with Greenebaum Enterprises. The four-story facility offers 131,257 square feet of space. It has a brick and glass exterior and numerous green features, including high-energy HVAC units, white roofing, energy-efficient light fixtures and double pane insulated glass.

8135 Maple Lawn Boulevard is part of the 600-acre Maple Lawn mixed-use business community, which, upon completion, will consist of more than 1.8 million square feet of office space, more than 1,300 housing units and a full-service hotel with conference center.

In a news release, St. John properties said that, with Cisco’s lease, 8135 Maple Lawn is now 90 percent occupied. Because of the strong demand for office space in the Maple Lawn community, the company has decided to start construction on 8115 Maple Lawn Boulevard a four-story, 138,990 square foot Class “A” office building.

“The Cisco lease is a significant win for Howard County and Maple Lawn, as it solidifies the presence of another headquarters company in the region and the accompanying employee base,” Lawrence F. Maykrantz, President of St. John Properties, said in a press statement. Regus, NewDay USA, Raytheon, Air Patrol Corporation and ELTA North America are just some of the companies that call Maple Lawn home.

Photo credit: St. John Properties