Cladding System Creates Glass Parking Facades

Bendheim glass system installed at 727 West Madison Image courtesy of Tashio Martinez

Specialty architectural glass provider Bendheim has introduced a new exterior glass cladding system specifically designed to beautify parking structures. The flexible, customizable system features field-adjustable fittings that securely attach large glass panels, eliminating the need for holes drilled through the glass.

The ventilated system has built-in tolerances of up to 2 inches in all directions, providing flexibility to compensate for any unevenness in floor slabs and walls. Glass panels measuring 30 square feet or larger and weighing upwards of 300 pounds can be hung independently, ensuring faster installation with efficient long-term maintenance.

The building envelope product allows for a variety of aesthetic styles and layouts, with glass options that include tempered pattern glass and digitally printed laminated glass. Most of the decorative glass options are bird-friendly. The patent-pending system was first applied to a parking structure designed by FitzGerald Associates Architects as part of 727 West Madison, a new luxury residential tower in Chicago.