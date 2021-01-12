Clarion Partners Inks 102 KSF Houston Office Lease

Westchase Park II. Image via Google Maps

Clarion Partners has landed a new, 102,500-square-foot lease at Westchase Park II, a 300,000-square-foot office property in Houston. Vroom, a used car retailer, will take up two floors in the six-story building. The new commitment brings the asset’s occupancy rate to 92 percent.

Located on 7 acres at 3600 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., the LEED Gold-certified building was completed in 2015. The property has a multi-level parking deck with a parking ratio of four spaces per 1,000 square feet and four passenger elevators. The tenant roster also includes construction companies Zachry and McDermott.

Westchase Park has a freestanding amenity center, which includes a Citrus Kitchen restaurant, a gym with full-service locker rooms and a conference room. The 270,000-square-foot Westchase Park I is 69 percent leased. Situated close to Westpark Tollway, the complex is 13 miles west of downtown Houston.

Transwestern Executive Vice President Eric Anderson, Vice President Parker Burkett, and Senior Associate Katy Gragg negotiated on behalf of the owner. JLL Executive Vice President Louie Crapitto assisted the tenant.

