Clarion Partners JV Inks 1.2 MSF Inland Empire Lease

Ontario Ranch Logistics Center. Image courtesy of REDA and Clarion Partners

Uline Inc. has signed a lease with REDA and Clarion Partners for 1.2 million square feet within the 124-acre Ontario Ranch Logistics Center in Ontario, Calif. The distribution company will occupy the park’s second building, underway since January and slated for completion in September 2021. CBRE represented the tenant in the deal.

Once complete, the Inland Empire logistics park will encompass 2.6 million square feet of space across six structures. The developers broke ground on the first building early last year. The third phase of the speculative development is a 115,000-square-foot warehouse slated for delivery in early 2021. All buildings will have ESFR sprinkler systems, minimum clear heights ranging from 32 to 40 feet and truck courts exceeding 180 feet.

Uline is the logistic park’s second tenant. The first, Kimberly Clark, moved into the recently completed, 1.2 million-square-foot Building 1 in March.

The development of Building 2 is underway at 4815 S. Hellman Ave., approximately 1 mile east of Chino Airport and 5 miles south of Ontario International. Interstate 15 is less than 4 miles to the east.

In March, a 1.6 million-square-foot facility in Ontario traded in one of the largest single-asset industrial sales in Southern California during the past 10 years. The 94-acre property is roughly 5 miles from Ontario Ranch Logistics Center.