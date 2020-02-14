Clark Construction Completes 300 KSF DC-Area Hospital

North Building at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, Md. Image courtesy of Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group has completed a hospital project in Bethesda, Md., on behalf of Suburban Hospital, a member of the Johns Hopkins Hospital System. Clark delivered the North Building, a 300,000-square-foot addition to the Washington, D.C.-area hospital property. With construction activity having concluded, Suburban Hospital’s $270 million, five-year Campus Enhancement project has been realized.

Clark commenced construction of the North Building two years ago. The facility, designed by architectural firm Wilmot Sanz, is a five-story structure encompassing 108 private rooms, 14 operating rooms with robotic technology, two interventional cardiovascular labs and pre- and post-operative areas.

READ ALSO: Health Care Shows Strong Vitality

The developer relied on its affiliate, S2N Technology Group, to spearhead the incorporation of high-technology designed to accommodate best-in-class medical systems and future advancements at the LEED Silver-qualified facility. Amenities include a hybrid operating room with specialized imaging equipment, and touchscreen monitors in each patient room, eliminating the need for the traditional dry-erase board used for patient communication.

The North Building also features physician and administrative offices, as well as the Marriott Education and Conference Center and a visitor lounge. Clark also built a new main entrance and a concourse linking the North Building and existing South Building. Additionally, as part of its contract, the construction services company performed renovations of the existing dining facility and other areas of the South Building. The North Building will make its official debut with its opening to the public on March 2.

Hospital Construction Checkup

Demand for new and expanded hospitals remains strong in the U.S., with expectations of a $30.9 billion revenue in the hospital construction industry in 2020, according to statistics from IBISWorld. However, construction activity in the sector is not quite as robust as it was a few years ago. The hospital construction industry is forecasted to decrease by 0.8 percent in 2020, marking an average 1.7 percent annual decline between 2015 and 2020. According to national results of the 2020 Construction Outlook Survey by the Associated General Contractors of America and Sage Construction and Real Estate, 52 percent of respondents expect the available dollar value of hospital projects competed for in 2020 to be the same as it was in 2019.

For Clark, hospital construction is booming. Currently, Clark has seven projects underway, two of which are scheduled to deliver in 2020. Construction of Adventist Healthcare’s 169,000-square-foot Medical Pavilion at White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Md., reached substantial completion in January. And the 620,000-square-foot Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md., part of the University of Maryland Medical System, is on track to open in October