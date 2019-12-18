Class A Stamford Office Campus Adds New Tenant

677 Washington Boulevard

Thomson Reuters Inc. has signed a 24,457-square-foot lease at 677 Washington Boulevard, a Class A, 682,327-square-foot office campus in Stamford, Conn. The company will relocate its local headquarters, currently at 1 Station Place, during the second quarter of 2020. CBRE assisted the tenant in the lease, while landlord George Comfort & Sons was self-represented.

Located in downtown Stamford, the 12-acre property houses a 13-story office tower, a seven-story pavilion and a three-story retail building. Developed in phases in 1997 and 2001, ownership recently completed an extensive renovation. Amenities include a fitness center with yoga studio, a conference center and a lobby bar/café with outdoor seating. According to Yardi Matrix data, 677 Washington Boulevard is currently 72.2 percent occupied by WWE and KPMG.

The office campus is adjacent to Interstate 95 and across the road from Stamford Transportation Center, offering access to both Metro North and Amtrak rail service. Numerous shopping and dining options can be found within a 1-mile radius of the property, with Stamford Town Center half a mile northeast.

George Comfort and Sons’ Peter Duncan and Dana Pike negotiated the lease on behalf of the ownership, while Joe Cabrera and Michael Gordon of CBRE represented Thomson Reuters.

Located just across the street from 677 Washington Boulevard, a 540,000-square-foot office building traded for $163 million in October. Rubenstein Partners LP acquired the 12-story building from the Royal Bank of Scotland.