Clayco to Build $85M Dollar General Facility in Nebraska

Dollar General Distribution Center, Blair, Neb. Image courtesy of Clayco

Clayco has landed a design-build contract from Dollar General for an $85 million distribution center in Blair, Neb., roughly 30 miles north of Omaha. The 800,000-square-foot project will mark the sixth facility Clayco has built for Dollar General, and it will be designed to handle both dry and fresh items.

The new facility will sprout up on an 85-acre site that came under the ownership of Gateway Development Corp., one of Omaha’s economic development agencies, in a $2.9 million transaction in November 2020, according to the Washington County Assessor’s records. Clayco has partnered on the design-build project with Lamar Johnson Collaborative, one of its subsidiaries, which has conceived a design that will be used for future replication of Dollar General’s dual distribution centers. The facility will encompass approximately 620,000 square feet of space for dry goods and roughly 180,000 square feet of cold storage space.

Earlier plans for the Blair project also called for the site to include a truck maintenance facility as well as a dispatch facility and a guard house. If all goes as planned, Clayco will deliver Dollar General’s Blair distribution center in early 2022. Including the Blair facility, the six distribution centers Clayco built for Dollar General account for a total of approximately 6 million square feet. The other facilities are located in Longview, Texas, Bessemer, Ala., Amsterdam, N.Y., Janesville, Wisc., and Atlanta.

A Handful of Firsts

While many companies have been more comfortable with a wait-and-see approach amid the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Clayco has eagerly entered new territory over the last year.

In July 2020, Clayco launched its Science and Technology Business Unit on the heels of completing projects for Pfizer, Dow Chemical and the like. And in December of last year, the company introduced another new business unit, Clayco Design & Engineering, a subsidiary that provides turnkey industrial project delivery.