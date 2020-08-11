Cleveland’s Old Saint Luke’s Hospital Becomes Apartment Complex

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

Cleveland’s Saint Luke’s Hospital closed in 1999 and sat empty in the heart of the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood until last year. But after private developer Pennrose Properties and other organizations got together and restored the hospital, it became Saint Luke’s Manor, a huge apartment complex that houses independent-living senior citizens.

Saint Luke’s Hospital was constructed in 1927. Located at 11311 Shaker Blvd., it used to be a trauma center and a place where babies were born. In 2005, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. After it closed, the U-shaped brick building became an eyesore that plagued the neighborhood for more than a decade.

Pennrose Properties and its partners brought new life to the 1920s-vintage hospital. The first phase of the $53 million renovation project is now complete, and the central wing of the complex, which houses 72 apartments for the elderly, is open and occupied.

The developers sought out federal stimulus money and tax credits for affordable housing and historic preservation for the first phase. They hope to finish the two other phases by 2013. The second phase will include 65 apartments in the western wing, while the third phase includes an auditorium restoration and the construction of offices in the eastern wing.

Saint Luke’s Manor offers its tenants one- and two-bedroom apartments with oversize windows, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, ceramic-tiled baths, resident-controlled heating and cooling, carpeted living areas and open floor plans with high ceilings. Community amenities include a billiard room, media room, library, resident lounges, fitness center and much more. Pets are allowed, and the location near Shaker Square offers easy access to downtown Cleveland. Rents range from $400 to $900 per month.

Saint Luke’s Manor is just what the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood needed. This project, along with others, will help bring new life to a neighborhood that suffered much in past years.

Image courtesy of Pennrose Properties.

