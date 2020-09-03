Coconut Grove to Welcome Luxury Hotel

The Cipriani family is bringing the first Mr. C hotel to Florida—the 100-room hotel dubbed Mr. C Coconut Grove is currently under construction in Miami’s oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove. The developer and owner, Main Highway Partners, plans to deliver the project in late 2018. Mr. C Hotels, founded by brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, will operate the property.

Located at 2988 McFarlane Road, the hotel is adjacent to the Engle Building and steps away from CocoWalk, an open-air shopping plaza that is currently undergoing a major redevelopment program. The designers behind Mr. C Coconut Grove are Arquitectonica and the Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, drawing inspiration from Italy’s coastal style and incorporating it into the project’s overall aesthetic.

“The hotel is suspended on sculptural stilts in the tree canopy of Coconut Grove. This design embraces the idea of the historic Stiltsville structures in Biscayne Bay that can be seen at a distance from the rooms and public spaces of the hotel,” said Raymond Fort, senior associate of Arquitectonica, in prepared remarks.

High-end amenities

The guestrooms and suites will feature private outdoor terraces, 24-hour in-room dining service, Italian hand-made furniture and keyless entry door lock system. The hotel’s top floor will house a ballroom for corporate events and social meetings that will be able to accommodate between 150 and 300 guests. The ground floor will feature an events space for up to 720 guests.

Further amenities include gym equipment with a personal trainer and yoga classes upon request, lobby lounge with indoor/outdoor seating, rooftop pool, as well as a private spa suite, sauna and treatment room. The hotel rooftop will also feature a 107-seat Bellini Restaurant and Bar.

“The hotel complements the rest of the mixed-use block that is part of the development, where there are restaurants, shops and shared office space. We feel that Mr. C Coconut Grove will become the meeting place for the community and visitors alike,” added Harold Fort, planner & developer of Main Highway Partners.

Images courtesy of Arquitectonica and Robin Hill