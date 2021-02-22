Codina Partners Adds New Tenant to Texas Office Building

Greenhill Towers. Image courtesy of ATW Corp.

Codina Partners has signed ATW Corp.—a diversified manufacturer, largest retailer and distributor of professional grade and consumer grade trailers, parts and accessories in North America—to a 26,127-square-foot lease at Greenhill Towers, its 12-story office property in Addison, Texas.

Greenhill Towers is located at 14131 Midway Road and comprises 267,542 square feet, according to Yardi Matrix data. Built in 1986, the asset recently underwent an $8 million transformation and now includes amenities such as Ascension Coffee and Cafe, a tenant conference center, a first-class fitness center with country club-style locker rooms and a dry-cleaning service.

Pramod Raju, chief financial officer at ATW, said in prepared remarks that the move for its new headquarters was sparked by the need for improving the overall employee experience by upgrading their spaces, amenities and location.

A major selling point for the move was also the health and safety features at Greenhill Towers. The building offers a double air filtration system, common areas featuring Nanoseptic sleeves and spray designed to eliminate germs and virus-killing UV lighting in the HVAC systems.

Greenhill Towers and its sister building, 511 E. John Carpenter, offer Class A office, restaurant and retail space. The property is located less than 1.5 miles from the Dallas North Tollway and is in close proximity to major developments such as the Galleria Dallas, Village on the Parkway, Vitruvian Park and Addison Circle. It is also situated near access to DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

Crescent Property Services handles management for the building. WORK, a Shop Co.’s Partner Dan Zeltser, represented ATW in its relocation. Avison Young’s Grant Sumner and Russel Podraza represented Codina Partners in the deal.