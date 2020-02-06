Cohen & Co. Relocates, Expands Pittsburgh Footprint

525 William Penn Place

Pearson Partners has welcomed Cohen & Co. to the tenant roster of 525 William Penn Place in downtown Pittsburgh. The accounting and consulting firm will occupy 12,000 square feet in the building, relocating more than 30 employees from the Grant Building, where it occupied 4,780 square feet.

Cohen & Co. entered the Pittsburgh market in 2016 and has since expanded three times. The new location underwent a nine-month renovation conducted by Bostwick Design Partnership and MBM Contracting. The space includes three traditional conference rooms, three collaboration rooms and a flexible space which can serve as a kitchen area, lounge or training room, as well as standing desks.

The 942,665-square-foot property spreads across 41 stories and includes a 1,000-square-foot first-floor retail component, Yardi Matrix data shows. It was built in 1951 for the Mellon National Bank and the U.S. Steel Corp. and received the LEED Gold certification in 2010. The asset sits adjacent to Mellon Square and is surrounded by retailers, accommodation options and landmark buildings, while the Steel plaza Station is within walking distance.