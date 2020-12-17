Cold Summit Begins Dallas Cold Storage Project

Cold Summit Dallas. Rendering courtesy of Cold Summit Development

Cold Summit Development has broken ground on Cold Summit Dallas, a 343,000-square-foot cold storage facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. The project is the company’s first in the Metroplex and will be the market’s 12th new cold storage facility to deliver in the past two decades.

The $60 million facility will have fully convertible refrigeration zones and 50-foot clear heights. The project, designed to accommodate multiple tenants or a single, full-building user, is set to open in September 2021.

Located on 29 acres at 2800 Cedardale Road, the site is just off Interstate 20. The South Dallas industrial development is 11 miles south of downtown Dallas and 16 miles from Dallas Love Field Airport.

Cold storage demand has hit a high point this year, as food supply chains continue to face significant challenges. The asset type is likely to remain in short supply well into next year, given the sub-zero storage requirements of COVID-19 vaccines.

In November, a 1.1 million-square-foot cold storage asset changed hands in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. Scout Capital Partners acquired the property from a Westmount Realty Capital-led joint venture.