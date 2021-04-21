Cold Summit Enters Phoenix Market

Cold Summit PHX. Image courtesy of Cold Summit Development

Cold Summit Development has broken ground on a 357,000-square-foot speculative cold storage facility in Glendale, Ariz., that is expandable to 485,000 square feet. Cold Summit PHX marks the developer’s second project, after Cold Summit Dallas, and its first in the Phoenix metro area. Completion is slated for December 2021.

The development site is located at 9600 N. 151st Ave. within the 1,340-acre Woolf Logistics Center, a property annexed by the City of Glendale in 2017. Upon completion, the facility will feature office space, flexible structural bay spacing, 51-foot clear height in the warehouse with full temperature convertibility, 156 trailer-drop spots and more than 75,000 pallet positions.

Cold Summit PHX will take shape some 19 miles from downtown Glendale within the New Frontier District, which encompasses the Loop 303 corridor, Luke Air Force Base and the Woolf Logistics Industrial Campus. The project is situated less than 2 miles north of Interstate 10.

Neighboring beverage makers

The surrounding Woolf Logistics Center is home to a number of major beverage-industry users. At the intersection of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue is the 722,000-square-foot canning facility of RRB Beverage Operations Inc., a joint venture between Rauch Fruit Juices, Red Bull and Ball Corp. Merit Partners developed and Butler Design Group served as architect for the $140 million project.

Just south of the RRB facility is the 700,000-square-foot distribution center Merit Partners Inc. is developing for Red Bull North America on a 61-acre site. The shipping hub will be fully operational this year.

Further south is the 94-acre parcel holding the 916,000-square-foot Mark Anthony Brewing (White Claw) brewery and BrewPure facility. Merit Cos. and Butler Design Group were part of the development team.

The fourth industrial property developed within the park is a 530,000-square-foot manufacturing plant of Ball Corp. This facility is also slated for a 2021 completion.

Loop 303 development boom

A growing number of companies have chosen Loop 303 for their industrial developments during the last few years. The first major project in the area was PV|303, a 1,600-acre, master-planned business park in Goodyear. Industrial campuses that subsequently sprang up around the freeway include Park303, Camelback 303, Woolf Logistics, West 303 Logistics and Sarival Logistics.

Development activity remained strong in the first quarter of 2021. In January, CRG partnered with Phoenix-based Bird Dog Industrial for the development of The Cubes at Glendale, a 5.5 million-square-foot, 355-acre industrial project.

Among the largest new projects is a 3.8 million-square-foot manufacturing site planned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The six-factory project will rise on a 1,128-acre parcel located near the northwest corner of Loop 303.