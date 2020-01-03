Cole Schotz Strenghtens Real Estate Team

Danielle M. Pasquariello. Image courtesy of Cole Schotz

Cole Schotz, one of the Top 20 law firms in the U.S., has expanded its offices in New York City, Hackensack, N.J., and Boca Raton, Fla., with nine new members. Heather L. Demirjian, Jenny R. Flom, Jacob S. Frumkin, Nicholas C. Guerra, Rachel A. Mongiello, Danielle M. Pasquariello, Robyn A. Pellegrino, Jill B. Richardson and Mark Tsukerman have been elevated from attorneys to members of the firm, effective January 1, 2020.

Danielle M. Pasquariello is a member of Cole Schotz’s Real Estate Department in Hackensack. She focuses on complex real estate transactions, including construction and permanent financing, acquisitions and dispositions, ground, retail, industrial and office leasing and a wide variety of other real estate matters. Pasquariello earned her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law and her B.A. from Binghamton University.

Also in Hackensack, Robyn A. Pellegrino is a member of the Corporate, Finance & Business Transactions Department and also a member of Cole Schotz’s Real Estate Special Opportunities Group. Pellegrino represents buyers and sellers in asset and stock sale transactions, as well as borrowers and lenders in asset and real estate-based credit facilities, debt acquisitions and divestitures and debt restructurings. In addition to that, she counsels franchisees in connection with a variety of issues, including the renewal and sale of their franchises. Pellegrino earned her J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law. She also holds a B.A. from Seton Hall University.

Based in the Hackensack, N.J., office, Heather L. Demirjian is a member of the firm’s Environmental Department. By using her broad range of experience in state and federal environmental law, Demirjian represents and counsels a wide array of clients, including real estate developers, banking institutions, commercial, industrial and manufacturing operations, data centers, oil and gas companies, municipal utilities and government entities. Demirjian earned her J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law and her B.A. from Rutgers University.

Jill B. Richardson, also a member of the Environmental Department, is based in New York City, where she works on all aspects of transactional environmental law, with a focus on evaluating the environmental liability faced by buyers, sellers, tenants, and commercial lenders during business and real estate transactions. Richardson earned her J.D. from Pace University School of Law and her B.A. from Michigan State University.

Also based in Hackensack, Jenny R. Flom is a member of the Litigation Department, focusing on probate litigation, including guardianship actions, special needs trust litigation, and estate and trust litigation. Flom represents clients in obtaining guardianship over their incapacitated loved ones, petitioning state courts to reform and establish special needs trusts and in divorce proceedings regarding issues related to special needs planning and guardianship. Flom earned her J.D. from New England Law | Boston and her B.A. from Rutgers University.

A member of the Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring Department, Jacob S. Frumkin is also located in the firm’s Hackensack office. He represents debtors, secured and unsecured creditors and other parties-in-interest in various aspects of bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings. Frumkin earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Nicholas C. Guerra is a member of Cole Schotz’s Tax, Trusts and Estates Department, where he represents high net worth individuals, families and business owners in creating business succession and estate transfer plans designed to preserve wealth, minimize taxation and enhance family relationships. Guerra earned his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. He also holds a B.A. degree from the University of Florida Fisher School of Accounting.

Rachel A. Mongiello is a member of the Litigation Department and is based in the Hackensack office, where she focuses on investigating, litigating, and defending claims of fraud and collusion on both the domestic and international scale. Mongiello earned her J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and holds a B.A. degree from Providence College.

Mark Tsukerman is a member of Cole Schotz’s Bankruptcy and Corporate Restructuring department. Working in the firm’s New York City office, he focuses on the representation of debtors, trustees, creditors and creditors’ committees in bankruptcy and in out-of-court restructurings. Tsukerman earned his J.D. from Touro Law School and his B.A. from Stony Brook University.