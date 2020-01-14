Colliers Appoints New Executive Managing Director

Michael Carrigg. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Colliers International has promoted Michael Carrigg to executive managing director of the firm’s Pleasanton office in California. Carrig will serve as the leader of the Pleasanton office’s businesses and engagement in the Bay Area. As a successor to outgoing Executive Managing Director Marshall Snover, Carrigg brings 19 years of experience to his new role.

Carrigg has been with Colliers since 2001, specializing in landlord and tenant representation in the office, R&D and industrial markets. Throughout his career, Carrigg has negotiated more than 1,000 lease and sale transactions with a total value of $250 million. In 2017 and 2018, he was named among the top 10 percent of brokers throughout the U.S. based on revenue production. Carrigg has served as an industry expert on panels hosted by BOMA and The East Bay Economic Development Alliance.

In December, Colliers appointed Gil Borok as the company’s next president & CEO for the U.S.