Colliers Brokers San Francisco-Area Industrial Deal

Colliers International has facilitated the $8.8 million sale of a 40,000-square-foot industrial property in Newark, Calif. Senior Vice President Todd Severson assisted the seller, Quality Quartz Engineering.

Avison Young Principal Brian Mason and Cushman & Wakefield Associate Jeff Powers negotiated on behalf of the buyer, ATUM Biotechnology, a company that provides tools and solutions to life science researchers. The new owner has financed the acquisition with a loan from Comerica Bank, according to Alameda County records.

Located on 3 acres at 6466 Central Ave., the single-story facility was completed in 1986. ATUM will execute a capital improvement plan to transform the industrial building into a research and development property with laboratory and office space. The property is 3 miles from Interstate 880 and roughly 38 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco. The company is expanding its operations from its nearby headquarters, a 42,000-square-foot building at 37950 Central Court.

